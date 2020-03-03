Home Cities Chennai

A classic case of ‘best out of waste’: Eco-friendly bricks from ash residue

As part of ‘Zero Waste Chennai’ initiative, dry waste incineration plant makes concrete bricks

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Corporation has purchased a colouring machine to paint the bricks green, brown, pink and red

Corporation has purchased a colouring machine to paint the bricks green, brown, pink and red | d sampath kumarCorporation has purchased a colouring machine to paint the bricks green, brown, pink and red. (Photo | Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a welcome step towards achieving ‘Zero Waste Chennai’ target, the Manali Zone of City Corporation is using ash residue from its dry waste incineration plant to make eco-friendly bricks for pavement construction and masonry works. City’s first ever dry-waste incineration plant, which started functioning in its full capacity last week, generates 2 per cent ash for every 10 tonnes of waste burnt. ‘’Not wasting even the ash, it is mixed with a concrete solution to make bricks.

For every 10 tonne waste burnt, we make 60 bricks,’’ said a top Corporation official. Express visited the plant last week to find out how it works. The Corporation has purchased a mosaic machine to convert ash into bricks. First, the ash is collected from the plant and processed through this machine which adds a pinch of cement, sand and water into the ash solution. The wet substance is then put into containers of different shapes and sizes according to requirement. Then it is dried under the sun for a day.

When removed from the container, a concrete brick is born and these bricks are then used to lay flooring and pavements. Currently, the flooring of the Manali incineration plant area is done using these bricks.
Corporation has also purchased a colouring machine to paint the bricks in green, brown, pink and red among other colours. According to the Corporation, Manali is already a zero-waste zone, where 100 per cent segregation takes place and no waste goes to landfills.

Officials said using ash into building concrete bricks will not just keep the zone zero waste but also reduce dependency on mud bricks. ‘’Currently, we are not selling these bricks but in the future their commercial aspect could be tapped,’’ said the official. A piece of mud brick costs around `5 while the concrete bricks could be sold for around `3. “As this is only a 10-metric tonne plant, the production is less. However, the second plant that is coming up would be of 50-metric tonne capacity and there is a high scope of producing more bricks,’’ added the official. This method is already followed by the Erode Corporation and it is expected to be emulated at another incineration plant expected to come up in Tondiarpet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp