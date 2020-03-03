Home Cities Chennai

Cat in Chennai faces deportation to China over coronavirus fears

The stowaway cat, which arrived in a container from China more than 20 days ago, has been held at the Chennai port and is now facing deportation -- all because of ignorance over the coronavirus.

Published: 03rd March 2020 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Representative image

By IANS

CHENNAI: A cat suspected to be infected with coronavirus is at the centre of a controversy as PETA India has demanded the release of the feline which faces deportation from the Chennai port to China.

The stowaway cat, which arrived in a container from China more than 20 days ago, has been held at the Chennai port and is now facing deportation to China -- all because of ignorance over the coronavirus.

In response, People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India's manager of veterinary services, Rashmi Gokhale, fired off a letter to the Chennai port authority stating that it has been scientifically established that cats cannot contract or transmit COVID-19.

The American Veterinary Medical Association states on its website, "Multiple international health organisations have indicated that pets and other domestic animals are not considered at risk for contracting COVID-19."

The Chennai quarantine facility recommended sending the animal back to his or her suspected country of origin.

PETA pointed out that it would be very difficult to establish where the cat embarked the vessel. It said that it is highly unlikely that the animal would have survived the 10 to 20-day journey from China to India without food and water.

Ships destined for Chennai from China reportedly dock in Singapore, Colombo, and elsewhere, and containers are opened to offload goods, so the cat could have entered the ship at any of its stopping points. In China, cats are often killed for meat or fur, and it's likely that the animal would be treated cruelly upon arrival, PETA said.

PETA India has offered to help the relevant authorities by finding the cat a loving, permanent home in India, which can be done as soon as the necessary quarantine health assessments and vaccinations have been completed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus outbreak Chennai Cats
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp