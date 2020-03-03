‘Mahasabha leader held for sexual assault’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Kilpauk all-women police on Sunday arrested Srikandan alias Kodambakkam Sri, president of All India Hindu Mahasabha on sexual harassment charges. A complaint was filed in January by an ex-member of the party’s women’s wing. Police said, “Srikandan had been harassing the victim for the past one year to marry him, and even harassed her sexually.

She had quit the party in November, but the accused often threatened the victim’s brother claiming to foulmouth her if she refused to marry him.” The accused was booked under IPC sections 294B, 534A, 506(1), 509.