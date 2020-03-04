Home Cities Chennai

430 students to compete in final Olympiad

The three-day final stage of the Olympiad will be organised in the Russian Center of Science and Culture in Chennai from March 7 to March 9.

Published: 04th March 2020

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 430 of the 2,568 students from 18 major universities and colleges in Tamil Nadu have been selected for the final stage of the Olympiad in Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics and Precise Energy for talented students of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant region, said a release from Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, the technical consultant and main equipment supplier for the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant project.

The event was organised from February 23 to February 28, 2020 by ANO Energy of the Future in cooperation with Russian Centre of Science and Culture, Chennai, and supported by Rosatom and Atomstroyexport. It was a general test that included questions on Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry combined with some tasks on nuclear energy. The record holder for the number of participants was Anna Adarsh College for Women, where the tasks of the Olympiad were solved by 936 students.

The three-day final stage of the Olympiad will be organised in the Russian Center of Science and Culture in Chennai from March 7 to March 9. The student who secures the best results in each of the disciplines will be awarded a trip to Russia to participate in the IAEA School in the second half of 2020.

