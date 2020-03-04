Home Cities Chennai

Sipcot coming up with water sustainability plan

With an eye to protect groundwater sources, the Sipcot Industries in collaboration with IIT-Madras and Metro Water is putting up a water sustainability plan for 15 years.

Published: 04th March 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

The TTRO plant at Koyambedu in Chennai | P Jawahar

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With an eye to protect groundwater sources, the Sipcot Industries in collaboration with IIT-Madras and Metro Water is putting up a water sustainability plan for 15 years. This after officials shut down all borewells in Sipcot’s Sriperumbudur branch three weeks ago. Sixty-odd companies in the layout were asked to primarily use only treated water sent from Metro Water’s TTRO plant at Koyambedu. But, as many companies depend on bore water for sanitation and sometimes even as raw material, they are finding it hard to adapt to the change.

The main aim of this project is to first optimise rain water harvesting capability of the 2000-acre industrial park.”We want to use all resources including surface, ground and run-off water. We want to first make Sipcot water neutral and slowly into a water positive entity. We have spoken to three parks out of 25 industrial parks coming under Sipcot and received positive response,” said L Padmanaban, chief executive officer of CUBE, a research organisation under IIT-M which is overseeing this project.

“For three weeks, we have been buying water from private tankers. People are not willing to use treated sewage to wash their hands and face. The borewell water is saline too. That is why we approached experts for a sustainable water plan,” said P B Ravikumar, president of  manufacturers association of Sipcot Pillaipakkam industrial estate.

From the first week of October, around 13 MLD of treated water was sent to the estate from the 45 MLD TTRO plant. Initially, nearly 40 MLD of fresh water from reservoirs was sent to industries in North and South Chennai. Around 10 per cent of companies need fresh water to use as raw material. Moreover, if the government wants all industries to use only treated water they need ample time to build the infrastructure to transport the water inside, manufacturers said. Last week, at a meeting with all stakeholders, it was decided that a four-part sustainable water project be started soon for Sipcot. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp