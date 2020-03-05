Home Cities Chennai

Medical college hospital at Omandurar estate becomes fully functional

After a long wait, the Government Medical College Hospital in Omandurar Government Estate has moved into the same campus from the temporary one in Triplicane.

Published: 05th March 2020 06:48 AM

A ward at the new Government Medical College Hospital in Omandurar Government Estate | R Satish Babu

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a long wait, the Government Medical College Hospital in Omandurar Government Estate has moved into the same campus from the temporary one in Triplicane. The facility was officially inaugurated by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in 2015, along with the Multi Super Speciality Hospital. The hospital had been functioning from Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children (KGH) campus in Triplicane due to the construction works at the estate. The medical college attached to hospital, is the first government medical college in Chennai district inaugurated after the British colonial era. 

The officials started shifting the departments from KGH by the end of January. Some of the main departments in the hospital are medical, surgical, dermatology, ENT, dental, anaesthesia, emergency and casualty.  “Obstetrics, gynaecology and paediatrics are the only departments still operating from KGH,” a senior doctor said. According to the officials, the hospital is receiving 1,200-1,400 out-patients on an average daily, and the in-patient strength ranges between 450-530.

“After being shifted to the Omandurar Estate campus, number of out-patients have increased. In the old campus we used to see around 80-90 patients in one department. Now, the count has increased to around 120. We are getting patients from both Multi Super Speciality Hospital and KGH,” a doctor in the hospital said. The hospital also has a separate building for Yoga and Naturopathy department and is providing out-patient service from 8-12 pm daily. The department is also providing services including mud therapy and hydrotherapy. Apart from these the diabetic patients are also given yoga training free of cost. 

The new medical college hospital is functioning from ‘B’ Block. It has seven tower buildings. The hospital is functioning from tower first, second and third buildings. The medical college is functioning from fourth and fifth buildings. Sixth and seventh houses women’s and men’s hostel, along with faculty quarters. 

Patient count
Patient count

