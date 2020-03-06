Coronavirus: DPH flooded with calls enquiring dos and don’ts

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The telephones at the control room of the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) has been going off after coronavirus found its way to the country. On Thursday, it received 100 calls as against 30 calls on Tuesday and 75 on Wednesday. “Most calls are from IT companies based in Chennai asking if they can send employees to foreign countries for projects and whether an employees who returned from a foreign country should work from home and what are the dos and don’ts during home quarantine period,” said a control room in-charge.

We also got many calls to check whether helpline numbers that are being circulated on social media are authentic, the staff said. Meanwhile, Director of Public Health, K Kolandaswamy said, “For people with travel history we are advising to go to a doctor if they have symptoms of cold, fever, cough and breathlessness.” People can contact DPH at 044-29510400, 29510500, 9444340496, 8754448477 or reach health department helpline 104 for queries.