Two die while cleaning septic tank in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men died of asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank at an engineering company in the Kakalur Industrial Estate, Tiruvallur, on Friday. Despite manual scavenging being banned, continuous deaths are a testament that the practice continues unabated, even in the developed industrial corridors.

The deceased have been identified as Velavan (40) and Chandru (35) of Putlur. “A few minutes after the duo went into the tank, they fell unconscious. Another staff stationed outside called out to them, but they did not respond. When he peeped in, he saw them lying unconscious,” police said. Relatives of the deceased protested demanding action against the company for indulging them in cleaning without proper safety gear. An FIR has been filed but action is yet to be initiated against the firm.

