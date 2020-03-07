Healthy lifestyle to beat cancer

Dr Mala Raj By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8 across the globe. Over the years, the day — a celebration of women, their works and rights; a day to mark the social, economic and political independence of women — has taken different shapes. While a lot has changed since the day’s inception in 1910, one aspect has often been ignored — focus on the health of a woman.

Though non-communicable diseases like DM and HT were once the primary causes of death in women, now, cancer is found to be the leading cause of death. The focus should be laid on looking at the diseases women are prone to at various stages of their life. For instance, during the adolescent phase, PCOS, a lifestyle condition, is prevalent. In the later stages of life, one can find a major portion of women having issues pertaining to infertility. Approximately 30 per cent of women suffer from this. Though medical care technology has advanced, the health issues have been skyrocketing at an alarming rate. With the advent of laparoscopy and hysteroscopy, most of the problems can be rectified with these procedures.

Technology should not be misused. For instance, oocyte cryopreservation (Egg banking) should not be suggested by clinics and hospitals as a means to earn more, it should be offered to women who are suffering from cancer. So the message is loud and clear — to achieve more and more in life, women need to take care of their health and make the foundation strong to build their career. The writer is a renowned Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Firm Hospitals

Health issues

