Home Cities Chennai

Samples of eight contacts of Tamil Nadu coronavirus patient sent for testing

Meanwhile on Sunday, two air passengers, a 15-year-old boy with travel history to the US and a 59-year-old man from Nepal, were admitted to two different hospitals in the city with flu-like symptoms.

Published: 09th March 2020 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus

Image used for representation (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The officials of Directorate of Public Health on Sunday took samples from eight close contacts, including family members and a taxi driver, of the 45-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile on Sunday, two air passengers, a 15-year-old boy with travel history to the US and a 59-year-old man from Nepal, were admitted to two different hospitals in the city with flu-like symptoms.

The boy, an NRI, was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital while the latter was admitted to Southern Railway Headquarters Hospital. The health minister, meanwhile, said the condition of the boy is stable. 

A media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health said, “The male passenger with travel history to Oman who tested positive for COVID-19 is stable and under hospital observation. He will be discharged after two consecutive samples are tested negative.

"Till date 1,22,318 passengers have been screened at Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai and Coimbatore airports. Among them, 1,088 are under home quarantine for 28 days and three are under hospital isolation," the bulletin said.

“Till now, 68 samples were taken. The sample of 60 passengers were processed and 59 are negative. Eight are under process and one tested positive. The health status of people under home observation and hospital is stable,” the bulletin concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus cases coronavirus scare coronavirus Tamil Nadu coronavirus cases Tamil Nadu coronavirus patient
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp