Samples of eight contacts of Tamil Nadu coronavirus patient sent for testing

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The officials of Directorate of Public Health on Sunday took samples from eight close contacts, including family members and a taxi driver, of the 45-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile on Sunday, two air passengers, a 15-year-old boy with travel history to the US and a 59-year-old man from Nepal, were admitted to two different hospitals in the city with flu-like symptoms.

The boy, an NRI, was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital while the latter was admitted to Southern Railway Headquarters Hospital. The health minister, meanwhile, said the condition of the boy is stable.

A media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health said, “The male passenger with travel history to Oman who tested positive for COVID-19 is stable and under hospital observation. He will be discharged after two consecutive samples are tested negative.

"Till date 1,22,318 passengers have been screened at Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai and Coimbatore airports. Among them, 1,088 are under home quarantine for 28 days and three are under hospital isolation," the bulletin said.

“Till now, 68 samples were taken. The sample of 60 passengers were processed and 59 are negative. Eight are under process and one tested positive. The health status of people under home observation and hospital is stable,” the bulletin concluded.