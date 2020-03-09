Home Cities Chennai

Seven years on, biomethanation plant at Chennai's Pallavaram may finally commence operations

The plant to treat mixed organic waste for power generation was designed and installed by a Pune-based firm, hired by Pallavaram Municipality, at a cost of Rs 90 lakh, in 2013.

The plant near Putheri lake has been lying dormant since it was installed seven years ago.

The plant near Putheri lake has been lying dormant since it was installed seven years ago. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Almost seven years after a biomethanation plant was constructed near Putheri lake in Pallavaram, the plant remains closed till date. Officials say that it will be opened soon after complying with orders from HC and NGT.

It had been designed with a 5,000 kg/day capacity and the firm was bound by a maintenance contract, which has expired.

It had been designed with a 5,000 kg/day capacity and the firm was bound by a maintenance contract, which has expired.

During the early stages, local residents moved court against the facility. “We did not want the plant to be constructed because it was close to the lake and also there were apprehensions among residents here that heavy smoke generated from the plant will affect our health,” said N Krishnan of Zameen Royapettah, a petitioner. “But that never stopped construction of the plant,” he said.

However, nearly two years ago, the Madras High Court ruled in municipality’s favour with a few riders, said sources privy to the issue.

The local body told the court that the land was classified as ‘Kalam Poromboke’ which fell under non-objectionable category and since the plant was to render service to the public, there could be no issues in its construction, said an official on condition of anonymity.

However, environmental clearance to commence operation has not been obtained yet, the official said. When contacted, Pallavaram Municipality officials said inauguration has been delayed even after the HC order since there was a case in National Green Tribunal. “The direction from the tribunal came only recently, and we will open the plant shortly,” the officials said.

Rs 90-l project
The plant to treat mixed organic waste for power generation was designed and installed by a Pune-based firm, at a cost of Rs 90 lakh, in 2013. The facility had been designed with a 5,000 kg/day capacity.

