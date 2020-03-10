Justice K Chandru By

I filed a writ petition in 2013 and the judgement was pronounced on November 8, 2019 . Despite repeated request, our advocate has not yet given the certificate copy of the judgement. His reply is that he has not received the certified judgement copy from the High Court till date. In view of this, my father had not received monetary benefit from his employer. How do I get the certified copy from the High Court.

— Rathiga

You do not need a certified copy of the judgment for making a claim against the employer for the dues to be paid to your father. There is a website called Madras High Court Judgment Information System from which you can download the judgment in your computer and by giving the number of the writ petition and year and date of judgment. The downloaded copy can be forwarded to the employer for making the claim. Even that order will be enough to file an Execution Petition before the appropriate labour court in case the employer is at default.

While registering the settlement deed of my house to my son, instead of his correct initials A.J., the deed was registered as A. Is this alright or needs to be corrected ?

— Abdul Jabbar.

You can get a Rectification Deed registered for the incorrect initial given earlier. Such a registration will have only a nominal registration charge and not on the value of the property.

A plot was settled in the name of a woman by her husband in 1971. The sale deed was executed in 2018 and the property was sold to a third person. This was witnessed by the husband who was not aware of the woman’s two sons and two daughters, all majors. Is the deed valid without the signatures of the siblings and what is their legal right in their mother’s property?

— Aravindan T

Since the sale deed was signed by the settlee (wife), there is no need to inform the children about the sale. A property obtained through a settlement is not an inherited property. But will be treated as a self-acquired property.

I had given an amount of `80 lakh in installments as loan with an interest of 12 per cent to a friend in 2016 in cash without any pro-note. He paid `10 lakh within three months but has not paid any further amount till date. He also stopped paying interest after six months. In between, I was able to get a pro-note without a date signed by him for `80 lakh. Two `1 stamps were affixed below his signature and crossed. What is the legal validity of this pro-note? What date should I put in the pro-note?

— SXJ Vasan, Chennai

It is unfortunate that you are asking a retired high court judge about anti-dating a document. Such questions will not be answered.

