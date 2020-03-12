CCB sleuths nab four for running fake call centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sleuths of the bank fraud division of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested four men for allegedly running a fake call centre and promising loans with low interest rate. The arrested were identified as ‘Benze’ Saravanan, Selva Kumar, Kumaran and Nithinrayan. Selva allegedly ran a fake call centre in one portion of Benze Vacation Club on Anna Salai. “Selva appointed over 50 staff who made calls in the guise of mediators for banks offering personal loans.

For instance, they would ask victim to deposit `50,000 to maintain a minimum balance for a `5 lakh loan. Once, bank details are obtained they would send an OTP and transfer the money to their e-wallets,” said police. Later, they would call customer and

say the loan is rejected due to lack of documents and switch off their phones. Selva operated the centres in various names including- Geovus Innovation, Accencis Enterprises, Taleexcel solution and Crystal enterprises.