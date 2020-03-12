Chennai Corporation, CMRL talk steps to curb COVID-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CITY Corporation Commissioner G Prakash on Wednesday chaired a meeting with doctors, owners of malls, cabs, theatres and also representatives of Metro Rail to discuss measures taken to deal with symptoms of COVID-19.

“Doctors have been told to inform health department if they come across persons with symptoms,’’ officials said. They were told to take measures to sanitise hospitals and ensure supply of masks. Metro Rail too will advise people on precautionary measures like leaving one-metre space between two persons, officials said.