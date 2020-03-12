STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Devotees urge officials to restore temple pond

A once-full waterbody in Thirumullaivoyal has now been left in neglect.

The dry pond is enveloped by massive weeds  D Sampathkumar

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A once-full waterbody in Thirumullaivoyal has now been left in neglect. Devotees of Pachaiamman temple in Thirumullaivoyal have long been demanding authorities to restore the 1.5 acre temple pond, which is infested by weed plants in addition to some encroachments marring the waterbody.
Earlier, people used to take a dip in the pond before entering the temple. “It used to brim with clear water about 30 years ago. Devotees would walk down the stone steps and bathe in here,” said Jayakanthan G, a devotee.

The temple is located on the corner of Kulakarai Street, easily accessible from the Chennai-Thiruthani Highway. “During Aadi masam, the deity is covered in a green sari and over a lakh people throng the temple for the celebrations. It is sad that the temple pond alone has been left in neglect,” he added.
Locals say DMK and AIADMK members had promised to restore the pond during election campaigning. The local MLA too has been petitioned many times but in vain.

When Express visited the temple premises, the pond was dry and was enveloped by massive weeds. Cows too were seen grazing in the pond, the depth of which has dropped significantly. Making matters worse were small huts erected on the bunds and broken pond walls. Residents claimed that sewage too was being let into it. “Since the pond had become shallow, the 2015 floods inundated nearby houses.

This pond once added to the beauty of the temple and if the bunds were intact and benches set up, people could have a relaxing time here too,’’ said R Srinivasan, a resident, adding,  “After TV channels began telecasting the Aadi festival of the temple, a lot of people have been frequenting the temple. We hope that the newly formed Avadi Corporation would take steps to restore the pond.’’ When contacted, an official with the Avadi Municipal Corporation said that it is possible to restore the pond with grants from the local MLA fund. “We will prioritise this matter and look into it,” said the official.

