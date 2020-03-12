Stormwater drains Corporation’s top priority for 2020-21 budget

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Building Integrated Storm Water Drains (ISWD) across the city, to tackle flooding, would be one of the top priorities in the City Corporation’s 2020-21 budget, set to be released in a few weeks, according to top officials. “We have decided to prioritize flood prevention as lakhs of people live in vulnerable and chronic flooding areas,’’ said an official. ‘’The ISWD projects, worth `3800 crore, will be the crown jewel of the budget.’’

The ISWD network for Kosasthalaiyar Basin covers 763 kilometres in North Chennai areas, which include flood vulnerable localities like Thiruvottriyur, Manali and Madhavaram among other areas. Whereas, the 360-km long ISWD networks for Kovalam basin will cover areas in South Chennai such as Pallikaranai, Adambakkam, Thiruvanmiyur and areas alongside the East Coast of the city. In this, a 52-km phase has already been started between Kottivakkam and Uthandi.

Apart from stormwater drains, the civic body has planned to give importance to Rain Water Harvesting structures in the budget. “Already, 80% of the RWH work is over and we will be focussing on the left out ponds. Not a single water body will be left out,’’ added the official. The grants and demands for the Municipal Administration Department, under which the Corporation comes, will be discussed in the State Assembly on March 16.

The project at Kosasthalaiyar Basin costing `2518 crore, is to be funded by the Asian Development Bank while the Kovalam Basin project costing `1243 crore, is funded by the German-based KFW bank. “All the funding won’t come at once but will be spread over 30 months,’’ the Corporation official added. Meanwhile, funding for Health and Education departments has been low for the past several years, compared to Works and Special Projects like smart cities. This year, health and education departments are likely to see a boost in allocation.

Under Smart City Mission, the corporation aims to set up CCTV cameras in schools, Corporation parks and garbage vulnerable areas. “Proposal for setting up 20,000 cameras is finalised,’’ said the official. The cameras will also help in nabbing people who throw garbage in the open. The budget will also focus on the underground City Wide Fibre Connect Project, which will provide free internet access across the city, benefitting Internet of Things (IoT). Funding for bus routes and flyover proposals is also expected to see a boost.