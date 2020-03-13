3-day international conference on rural tech gets underway at IIT-M

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 3-day international conference on ‘Rural Technology Development and Delivery’ is being organised by the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras, along with the Rural Technology Action Groups (RuTAG) of six other IITs. It is aimed at attracting research in rural technologies.

On the first day on Thursday, Innovative Designs for Rural Livelihoods, Energy Applications in Rural Areas, and Appropriate Technology: Gandhian Perspectives, etc, were discussed, according to a release. Panel discussions on ‘Technology Challenges in Rural Entrepreneurship’ and ‘Renewable Energy Technologies and Policies for Rural Sector’ among many other relevant topics, have been scheduled for day 2 of the conference (13th March 2020), the release said. Over 150 participants including researchers, policymakers and industry partners are expected to participate.