Chemical industries near a pristine bird sanctuary? 

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) has applied for wildlife clearance from Union Environment Ministry for Manallur industrial park, near Chennai, which is proposed on 691 acres. J Kumaragurubaran, Managing Director, SIPCOT, filed the application on March 2 as the park is coming up within 10 km from Pulicat Bird Sanctuary and falls in revenue limits of Gummidipoondi taluk, 47.5 km Northwest of Chennai.

It is in adjoining location of Gummidipoondi industrial park, also run by SIPCOT. The proposed industrial park is predominantly meant for synthetic organic chemicals and integrated paint industries.SIPCOT officials told Express that environment ministry has already granted Terms of Reference (ToR) for conducting environment impact assessment studies. The boundary of the park is at a distance of 5.77 km from the sanctuary, but will not have any adverse impact, they claimed.

Officials said Manallur industrial park will be first of its kind in the State where activities of synthetic organic chemical processing industries will be regulated for effective resources and residue management to ensure sustainable development of project location. “It is envisaged to have the least pollution footprint with more strategies for residue management. Principally, the proposed park will be having the member industries in cluster format with Zero Liquid Discharge systems and each member industry will be having their independent Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) towards reclamation of water from effluent and systems for its recycle/reuse.”

As per the State industries department policy note, establishment of 11 new industrial parks was in progress spread over 8,785 acres. These are Manallur industrial park, Vaipur-Mathur industrial park (Kancheepuram), Madurai Industrial Park, Tindivanam industrial park (Villupuram), Manaparai Industrial Park (Tiruchirappalli), Panapakkam industrial park (Vellore), Hosur industrial park, Phase-III (Krishnagiri), Dharmapuri industrial park, Paadalur industrial park (Perambalur), Nemili industrial park (Kancheepuram) and Kurubarapalli industrial park Phase-II and III (Krishnagiri).