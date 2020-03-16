Coronavirus: 1,826 ATM kiosks to be sanitised in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation has identified 1,826 ATM kiosks in the city that will be disinfected and sanitised.

Of these, 1,590 were cleaned as on Sunday, data from the civic body shows.

It has also listed out 659 temples of which 456, 225 mosques of which 166 and 479 churches of which 369, have been sanitised.

Apart from ATMs and places of worship, it has also identified 16 malls, 69 theatres, 70 shopping complexes, 404 hospitals, 188 community halls, 93 bus stands, 33 MRTS stations and 41 railway stations to be sanitised on a regular basis.