STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Coronavirus: Thermal screening begins at bus and train termini in Chennai

Passengers with travel history to affected places and those with symptoms being screened; mobile numbers collected

Published: 16th March 2020 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Health team disinfecting the dustbin at Central following COVID-19 threat on Sunday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation began thermal screening at Chennai Egmore, Central and Koyambedu bus termini on Sunday. Passengers with a travel history to affected places and those with cough and fever are being screened.

Numerous passengers were seen utilising the facility on the first day.

“Commuters coming from outside the city and those who travelled to affected places are being screened. Also, any sick passenger who is doubtful if he or she is affected by the virus can come to us. More than 50 persons were checked today,” said a health official at Koyambedu bus terminus.

However, it is not mandatory for all commuters to go for screening. 

Doctors provided tablets for cold and fever.

“We are also collecting mobile numbers of patients to follow up on them. Pamphlets highlighting the importance of hygiene and precautionary steps against COVID-19 are being distributed,” the official said.

Public said they were happy with the arrangements.

“Usually, symptoms presents only two or three days after a person is affected. So, they might normally move in public places. Setting up such thermal screening kiosks will help control the virus. The civic body must continue to do this,” said P Sankar, a commuter at Central bus terminus. 

Apart from this, buses and bus stops in the city are being sanitised on a daily basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The digital advertisement board placed at a Corporation School near Puliakulam displays the preventive measures to be taken to avoid catching the Corona virus in Coimbatore City. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar/EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: Italy reports record 368 new deaths in one day, death toll tops 1,800
Prepare, but don't panic: PM Modi sets India's mantra to tackle coronavirus
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp