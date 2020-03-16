Coronavirus: Thermal screening begins at bus and train termini in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation began thermal screening at Chennai Egmore, Central and Koyambedu bus termini on Sunday. Passengers with a travel history to affected places and those with cough and fever are being screened.

Numerous passengers were seen utilising the facility on the first day.

“Commuters coming from outside the city and those who travelled to affected places are being screened. Also, any sick passenger who is doubtful if he or she is affected by the virus can come to us. More than 50 persons were checked today,” said a health official at Koyambedu bus terminus.

However, it is not mandatory for all commuters to go for screening.

Doctors provided tablets for cold and fever.

“We are also collecting mobile numbers of patients to follow up on them. Pamphlets highlighting the importance of hygiene and precautionary steps against COVID-19 are being distributed,” the official said.

Public said they were happy with the arrangements.

“Usually, symptoms presents only two or three days after a person is affected. So, they might normally move in public places. Setting up such thermal screening kiosks will help control the virus. The civic body must continue to do this,” said P Sankar, a commuter at Central bus terminus.

Apart from this, buses and bus stops in the city are being sanitised on a daily basis.