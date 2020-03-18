STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Excitement of holidays and trap of digital screens

“Whenever I asked him to put the device away, he asks me to keep my laptop away.

Published: 18th March 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

amit bandre

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Schools have closed and the children are home. While the worry about their kids contracting COVID-19 has subdued, parents are now pondering how to make their children stay engaged at home. Many parents feel that “all time will become screen time” for their children until schools reopen.
“It has barely been a day since the schools closed and I have not been able to persuade my 10-year-old son from dropping the iPad,” said Sam Jefferson, a software engineer who has been allowed to work from home after the announcement of the pandemic.

“Whenever I asked him to put the device away, he asks me to keep my laptop away. I cannot work without it and so, it is my son who won the argument for the day,” he said. In many houses, it is either TV, cell phone or computer that keeps children stay indoor. Restless children are starting a staring contest with the screens at home. However, excessive use of electronic devices will make children extremely irritable and this is not desirable, says Dr Debmita Dutta, a parenting consultant and founder of www.whatparentsask.com. 

“Devices trigger dopamine secretion in the body like other forms of addiction. So when it is withdrawn, they get very irritated,” she said. She said parents can use this time as a golden opportunity to engage with them differently. “Children ask to watch TV or play on computers when they are bored and parents are terrified of this boredom. What they do not realise is that boredom is great. Kids will start thinking creatively and explore many new activities on their own only when they are bored,” she said.

Express also spoke to some parents on techniques that have worked in keeping their children engaged. “We never get to speak to children about our past or tell them about my childhood. So I gave them all my childhood photos and their childhood photos and asked them to make insert them into empty albums chronologically,” said Gayathri Kannan, a mother. “I also used this as a chance to tell my children about my parents and their origins.” Vivian Kapil, a psychiatrist, said children may cooperate if they are informed properly about the reason they are being kept indoors.

Keepers of the city, but no safeguards yet
Chennai: In the efforts to  keep COVID-19 at bay, one key group seems to have been missed out: 20,000-odd sanitary workers who keep Chennai clean. They are still going about their business without any safety gears. They complain that they segregate waste with bare hands and interact with sick people without masks.

Unorganised sector workers heavily hit
Chennai: While most of the city shut down on Tuesday, the worst-affected section is people working in unorganised sector. A lot of daily labourers have been asked to get back to work only after the scare settles. Security personnel also face the same problem. Cab and auto drivers say their income has reduced by half.

Schools closed, but teachers still working
Chennai: After the Centre ordered shut down of educational institutions, teachers are requesting the government to either relieve them from work or allow them to work only half a day. Even though there are no students, teachers are still expected to come. They also said they had to take their children to schools.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp