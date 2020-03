Passengers stranded as 16 trains from, via Chennai cancelled due to COVID-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sixteen trains have been cancelled due to the fear of coronavirus pandemic, according to a release from the Southern Railways.

In view of poor patronage of train, the following special and regular trains stand cancelled.

Cancellation of regular trains

Train No. 16204 Tirupati - Dr. MGR Chennai Central Express is cancelled from 18 March to 31 March (14 trips)

Train No. 16203 Dr. MGR Chennai Central -Tirupati Express is cancelled from 18 March to 31 March (14 trips)



Cancellation of special trains