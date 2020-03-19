‘Dealership to be cancelled if delivery agents demand tip’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gas dealers have been instructed to ensure their delivery boys do not demand and collect tips for delivering cylinders, public sector oil majors have told High Court. If any such complaints are received, there will be no hesitation in cancelling dealerships or imposing a fine, the companies submitted to the court.

A division bench, comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Krishnan Ramaswamy, was hearing a public interest litigation filed by one Logarangan of Annanoore. The oil majors – Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum – have said that they deduct 20-35% of the commission paid to the dealers as fine if they get complaints on four consecutive occasions.

So far, `21.74 lakh has been collected as fine. “To avoid the issue, customers have been advised to book and pay for new cylinders online,” they said. The matter has been adjourned to April 8. The ‘Association for Delivery Boys’ has filed a petition asking for it to be impleaded as a party to the case.