Facebook ‘friend’ threatens girl for money, search on

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man from Ahmedabad, who allegedly threatened a young woman in the city after befriending her on social media, managed to escape from police while he was in the city to collect money from the girl’s parents.

The victim had met Dinesh (40) from Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Facebook. “Dinesh introduced himself as a 20-year-old and developed a relationship with the girl. He also obtained some photos from the victim. Recently, he demanded Rs 2 lakh from the girl and threatened to release her morphed photos online,” a police officer said.

As per a suggestion from the police, the victim asked Dinesh to reach Chennai to collect the money. “Dinesh came with a friend and sent the latter to collect the money in Sowcarpet. The girl’s family secured the man and handed him over to us,” the officer added. Preliminary probe revealed that the detainee had no knowledge of the cheating plan and he was let off.

A senior official said that a police team has left for Ahmedabad to nab Dinesh. Meanwhile, a 23-year-old woman lodged a complaint with Thirumangalam police saying that an unidentified person created a fake Instagram profile and uploaded her photos.