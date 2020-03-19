IIT-Madras to host India’s first Global Hyperloop Pod Competition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is organizing India’s first Global Hyperloop Pod Competition in a bid to increase awareness and enthusiasm about Hyperloop in India, said a statement from the institution on Wednesday. The competition is open globally and the final round will take place in the IIT-Madras campus in July 2020.

Called the ‘Indian Hyperloop Pod Competition,’ the objective is to encourage student teams in India and abroad to develop a Hyperloop Pod and compete to build the fastest, most innovative and efficient design and prototype of the relevant technologies in the field, the statement said.

Hyperloop is the 5th mode of transportation, a high-speed train that travels in a near-vacuum tube. The reduced air resistance allows the capsule inside the tube to reach speeds of more than 1000 km/h, conveying people or objects at high speed while being very efficient. This competition is open to all the engineering colleges across the world, to ideate, design and implement their ideas for the Hyperloop Pods. Further information can be obtained from the event website – https://ihpc2020.web.app/’

