By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of people infected with COVID-19 disease increased to three in Tamil Nadu after a 21-year-old old student tested positive on Thursday.

The case has been confirmed by the Health Minister C Vijayabaskar through a tweet. He tweeted that the student arrived in Chennai from Dublin in Ireland on March 17 and was under home quarantine. He came to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on March 18 with symptoms.

The patient is stable.