Now, domestic flyers being screened in Chennai

To keep COVID-19 at bay, officials at Chennai airport have now started screening domestic passengers flying in from Kerala and Delhi.

Published: 20th March 2020 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers wear masks as preventive against coronavirus at Chennai Airport on Thursday. (Photo | Martin Louis/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To keep COVID-19 at bay, officials at Chennai airport have now started screening domestic passengers flying in from Kerala and Delhi. This began on a trial basis on Thursday and is likely to be scaled as and when required, said sources. On Thursday, 57 arrivals and 61 departures were cancelled (domestic and international). 

Over 1,85,000 passenger flights have been cancelled across the world since the end of January. With this, vital cargo capacity has disappeared when it is most urgently needed in the fight against COVID-19. The world’s fleet of freight aircraft has been mobilised to make up for the capacity shortfall. 

Governments must take urgent measures to ensure that vital supply lines remain open, efficient and effective, said International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac. Meanwhile, Chennai airport has tied up with Central Warehousing Corporation for fumigation and disinfection of terminals on regular intervals.

