SpiceJet to suspend most international flights

This comes after Vistara and GoAir last week announced a temporary suspension of their international operations due to decline in air travel.

Published: 20th March 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 07:56 AM

SpiceJet

SpiceJet (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  SpiceJet will be suspending majority of its international operations, including from Chennai to Colombo, from March 21, following the Coronavirus pandemic, according to a release. “Our Kolkata-Dhaka flight will continue to operate as per schedule.

While Chennai-Colombo flight will restart from March 25, 2020, Delhi-Dubai and Mumbai-Dubai flights will resume from April 16, 2020,” Spicejet stated. The airline said that it is forced to temporarily suspend majority of its international operations from March 21 till April 30, 2020. “We will resume the suspended flights as soon as the situation normalises,” the release stated. This comes after Vistara and GoAir last week announced a temporary suspension of their international operations due to decline in air travel. IndiGo has also has cancelled several international flights and announced that it will be instituting pay cuts for all its employees. 

