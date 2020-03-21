STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Quenching Udumalpet’s thaagam   

The first clean-up drive began in May 2018

By Melvin Alex Samuel
Express News Service

Water is the elixir to life on this planet. And Coimbatore has been blessed with the Siruvani River, which fun fact, has the second tastiest water in the world. Inevitably, as the population grows, so does the demand for water, which leads to quick depletion. Although it’s basic knowledge, to reinforce awareness about the importance of water conservation, on March 22 every year, World Water Day is celebrated. This year, CE talks to members of the Thaagam Foundation, Udumalpet, to find out more about their role in the conservation of the Thirumoorthy Dam and the surrounding hilly areas.

The Thirumoorthy Dam, built by Kalvi Thandhai Kamarajar, which is situated at the foot of the Thirumoorthy hills is a scenic wonder. With water brought in from the Parambikulam reservoir, 50 km away, it fulfils the water needs of lakhs of people in the Tiruppur district. But 2018 marked the launch of the Thaagam foundation by a group of similar-minded well-wishers. “It’s our responsibility to hand over the nature that we inherit, to the next generation, in the same way, that our ancestors left it for us,” says B Shanthi, a member. With the team meeting every week to lay down the strategies, the first clean drive began in May 2018 and still carries on every Saturday.

A public movement with no leader, Thaagam ensures that every person who is participating in the events is a benchmark for an aspiring individual. “Thaagam is an initiative that consists of 70% young adults and supported by the 30% who are experienced. In the last two years, Thaagam has had over 4,600 volunteers picking up the garbage,” says Balachandar G, member. As far as the dam goes, the team also cleans the insides, when the water level is low and the hilly area around the dam, when it’s full. Educating the residents on the importance of water conservation has also been on their checklist. As of now, they have succeeded in clearing approximately 70,000 kg of plastic waste, clothes and bottles from the dam and temple area.

The collected materials are taken by the Dhali panchayat, who segregate it and process it into manure. So far, 35 bins have also been installed for public use. With the dam and temple situated near the Annaimalai Tiger Reserve, the waste accumulation has also affected the animals. “In Chinar Wildlife Sanctuary, glass bottles indiscriminately disposed of, have caused injury to elephants. Single-use plastic bags have suffocated deer and bison in Gudulur. Plastic disrupts the ecological food chain and makes them carcinogenic,” says EK Nareshwar, member. But for the time-being, Thaagam is focusing all their efforts on cleaning the Thirumoorthy Dam area. “Increasing the water table of Udumalpet is our next project. The project will involve the rejuvenation of lakes in and around Udumalpet, educating farmers on rainwater harvesting techniques and introducing alternative farming ventures,” concludes Kanaga Priya V, a member. 

