STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Spare a thought for sparrows

From pursuing a passion to taking it to the masses, Kuruvi Ganeshan has much to do for sparrow conservation

Published: 21st March 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Photos: P Jawahar

By Kannalmozhi Kabilan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For D Ganeshan, professor at SRM University and the man behind the Environment Monitoring and Action Initiative (EMAI), this year’s World Sparrow Day (March 20) was set to mark a significant milestone. He would have proudly distributed, through his growing network of sparrow warriors, a thousand nest boxes for sparrows in the city. While the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown (partial) has put paid to the plans, Kuruvi Ganeshan is content with the success the initiative has managed to deliver in less than two years — over 600 and 300 families committed to the cause of sparrow conservation.

And he is confident of taking the initiative to more enthusiasts; after all, even the initial momentum had been quite incidental, he says. It was in 2013 that Ganeshan got initiated into the world of sparrow conservation by T Murugavel, professor at the engineering college he studied in. A sparrow survey in north Madras had led to the fledgling effort to try and house them in safer quarters. Ganeshan began buying nest boxes and distributing it to whoever was willing to listen and help out the winged visitors. But reception had been very poor.

It was years later, when Ganeshan himself was a professor at SRM University that a student suggested that he rope in a private school headmaster and fellow enthusiast in the scheme. That was how Dhanalakshmi Higher Secondary School, Royapuram, became the first school to take the initiative forward. With students stepping in with great fervour, nest boxes soon found a home in many north Chennai households, narrates Ganeshan. Emboldened by this success, he began taking it to more and more schools. When buying the nest boxes worked out to be an expensive affair, he started sourcing the materials and making them himself. For something that still continues to be a weekend job for the full-time professor, that it has recorded 90 per cent success in the two years keeps him fuelled, he remarks.

Despite the setback presented by the temporary shutdown, Ganeshan has plenty to look forward to. He already has several like-minded people calling in from various other districts. “I want to organise the people who have reached out to me from different districts into local teams, have them get permission from schools and take the initiative forward. It’s already happening; they have roped in a few schools. My goal is to have a thousand boxes distributed in each of these districts,” he declares. It’s only a matter of time.

Saying it with nests
Rock sparrows are known to decorate their nests with feathers of other birds. Nests that were fitted with blue feathers (their favourite colour) resulted in the hen laying more eggs, caring for them better. The decorations are thought to be a status symbol.

Mix & match
DNA research has shown that 15% of offspring are the result of either the cock or hen (sparrow) mating with another partner, confirming the sparrow’s reputation for sexual infidelity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp