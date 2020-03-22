STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2 held for running hookah bar, 50 boxes tobacco seized

J Kesavaraj (28) of Tiruvarur district and Bala, a worker at the bar were arrested and released on station bail, police said.

Published: 22nd March 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 05:52 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Triplicane police arrested two men for allegedly running a hookah bar. Based on a tip-off, police raided Benze Vacation Club at Wellington Plaza on GP road and seized 32 shisha pots and 50 boxes of different flavours of tobacco. J Kesavaraj (28) of Tiruvarur district and Bala, a worker at the bar were arrested and released on station bail, police said.

Meanwhile, Nungambakkam police seized 30 small sachets of ganja from a bike-borne duo during a vehicle check on Friday night. Three mobile phones, `5,000 and the two-wheeler were also seized from the two identified as V Udayakumar (23) of Ayanavaram and M Rajesh (28) of Saidapet.

Police said the duo worked in a private firm as housekeeping staff, police said. Similarly, Washermenpet police arrested a man, aged 31, who was allegedly in possession of 2.1 kg ganja on Friday. Police identified him as D Manikandan of Old Washermenpet.

