STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Sexually assaulted minor thrown off terrace, dies

The neighbours, including the suspect, joined search efforts after the police arrived.

Published: 22nd March 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an incident that sent shockwaves across the city on Saturday, a 29-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl and threw her from the terrace of a three-storey building at Maduravoyal in the wee hours. The class V girl succumbed to her injuries. The suspect, P Suresh, a construction labourer, was a native of Tindivanam. Six months ago, he had moved to the building where the victim also stayed.

The building had three flats and a common toilet on each floor. Around 2 am on Saturday, the girl went to the toilet and did not return for a long time. After searching for her in vain, her parents alerted the police control room. 

The neighbours, including the suspect, joined search efforts after the police arrived. “We found the child unconscious and bleeding from her nose behind the building. She was rushed to a private hospital in Ayanambakkam, but the doctors there declared her brought dead,” said a police officer. 

The doctors at Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, where the victim’s body was sent for autopsy exam, informed police that the girl was molested.The police soon held inquires and detained Suresh upon suspicion. “He has confessed to us that he took the girl to the terrace after she came out of the toilet and tried to molest her. He gagged the girl with her own clothes. Since she became unconscious and had difficulty breathing, Suresh threw her from the terrace and fled. He was drunk during the whole incident,” the officer claimed.Suresh was booked under the POCSO Act and remanded in judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp