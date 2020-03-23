Chennai Corporation to paste 'Do Not Enter' stickers in houses under quarantine 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation from today will begin pasting ‘alert’ stickers in houses where people are under home quarantine due to their travel history to affected countries or for having chronic breathing symptoms.

The green coloured stickers will have “COVID19-Do Not Enter-Home Under Quarantine”.

The stickers will further have the name of the persons, the number of people under quarantine and address of the house.

It will also have the starting and ending date of the quarantine period.

Currently, 3000 people are under home quarantine inside the corporation limits.

For more information, contact 04425384520.

