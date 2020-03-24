7% of traffic sleuths in Chennai at risk of contracting COVID-19

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

CHENNAI: A recent study on the city’s traffic police force has revealed that nearly 7 per cent of the personnel face the risk of contracting the virus. Authorised by the city police commissioner, the study was conducted by Huma Lung Foundation, as part which, 1,686 personnel from 28 police stations were subjected for chest radiographic screening. A total of 114 personnel were found to have compromised their immune system.

Environmentalist and one of the authors of the study, Shweta Narayan said air pollution was the main cause for health issues. The World Health Organisation (WHO) had warned that people with respiratory issues like asthma run a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.“Extra care must be taken, especially by those living in polluted urban centres,” said Dr Hissamudin Papa, founder and director of HUMA Hospitals.

‘This is a challenge’

A senior police officer in Chennai acknowledged that the pandemic was posing a challenge to all. “We have sensitised the force about the dangers and asked them to take appropriate precautions.”