Chennai reports three more COVID-19 positive cases, total cases in TN rise to 15

By PTI

CHENNAI: With three more COVID-19 confirmed cases, the number of positive cases has increased to 15 in Tamil Nadu.

This includes the one recovered and discharged from the hospital.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar confirmed the three cases through Twitter. The tweet said, three patients had a travel history to abroad and all are residents of Chennai.

#coronaupdate:Chennai reports 3 new cases for #COVID19. All 3 travelled abroad.74 Y M return from USA at #Stanley,52 Y F return from USA at #Stanley,25 Y F return from Swiss at #KMC,.They are residents of Porur, Purasaivakkam, Keelkattalai rsptvly.Pts in isolation & stable. #CVB — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) March 24, 2020

The confirmed cases as reported on March 24, Tuesday are:

74-year-old man, resident of Porur. He had a travel history to the USA and is undergoing treatment at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

A 52-year-old woman from Purasawakam, who also had travel history to USA. She is also undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

The third case is a 25-year-old woman, resident of Keekattalai, had travel history to Switzerland. She is undergoing treatment at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

All the three patients are in stable, the minister said.