STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Cops to enforce quarantine

Sleuths wearing protective gear would help health staff to check on people

Published: 24th March 2020 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

The sticker will also have the starting and ending date of the quarantine period. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Here on, the police personnel will be engaged to ensure that persons under home quarantine stay indoors and don’t pose the risk of transmission to others, Chennai city police commissioner AK Viswanathan told Express.“A special team, headed by a senior police officer, with protection gear, will assist the health staff while checking on people under home quarantine. In case the patients are found to be outside their homes, they will be brought back and the police will monitor them every day,” Viswanathan said.

Over the last five days, total number of people within the city limits who have been placed under home quarantine has risen from 1,890 to 3,692 as on Monday, according to data released by the city corporation.“It’s a time of emergency and it has to be taken in the right spirit,” said Corporation Commissioner G Prakash.

The commissioner also warned that any private hospital, irrespective of its capacity, will be ‘severely dealt with’ if found not having adequate spraying equipment to disinfect their premises.All private hospitals are to be inspected by senior corporation officials from Monday, and major government and private hospitals would be inspected by the commissioner himself.

Stickers on houses
To ensure social distancing and to alert others to the presence of those under quarantine, the corporation is to put up green stickers outside their houses. The stickers say ‘COVID-19/ DO NOT VISIT/ HOME UNDER QUARANTINE’ and will also carry details such as the name of the person, address and the number of persons under quarantine in the residence. It also mentions when the quarantine is scheduled to end.

“We have asked the personnel to voluntarily stay away from home so they do not infect their family. If the personnel wants to stay at home, their family will be regularly checked at hospitals,” said a senior police officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp