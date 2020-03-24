STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

COVID-19: Used face masks thrown into garbage bins scare Chennai sanitary workers

According to a WHO advisory, masks should be removed from behind without touching the front portion and should immediately be discarded in a ‘closed bin’ following which hands should be cleaned.

Published: 24th March 2020 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Buyers at Koyambed vegetable market in Chennai on Tuesday (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Used masks thrown into the garbage bins has left sanitary workers in-charge of segregating domestic waste anxious. With the rest of the state gearing up for a lockdown starting from Tuesday in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, about 17,000 odd sanitary workers in the city are now worried about their safety.

“A large number of city residents are using masks now and the used ones are thrown out, sometimes wrapped in paper bags or covers. Many of us come into contact with them knowingly or unknowingly,” said Iqbal (name changed),a contract sanitary worker from Manali.

According to a WHO advisory, masks should be removed from behind without touching the front portion and should immediately be discarded in a ‘closed bin’ following which hands should be cleaned. When asked if Iqbal knew how to safely dispose of his own mask and the ones dumped in the waste, he said he was not aware of any particular procedure. The masks, along with the other waste, are usually taken away in open bins in their tricycles.  

Although many people now stay at home due to the curfew, the number of people segregating the sanitary waste or any waste for that matter, has not increased so far, he added.

While sanitary workers of some zones were seen working with masks and gloves, workers were found collecting waste without masks and gloves in Tondiarpet and Egmore on Tuesday. Sanitary workers of Zone 15 (Sholinganallur) said that apart from distributing gloves and masks, a meeting was held where they were briefed by officials as to what procedures need to be followed to stay safe during these times.

“They told us to wash our hands at the division offices and maintain one-metre distance while collecting waste. Even when signing the attendance, no two people use the same pen,” said Lakshmi K, of zone 15.

However, a large number of them fail to wash hands while on duty if there is unavailability of public taps and wait till they get to office, said P Srinivasalu, general secretary of the Red Flag Union of conservancy workers under the city corporation.

‘Exempt old and high-risk sanitary workers from duty’

While sanitary workers are ready to step up to the crisis and serve the city as they have always done, those with acute respiratory trouble and those above  50 should be exempted from work while being remunerated, said Srinivasalu.

There are around 580 people who are around 60 years old, due for retirement, still in the workforce.

“We have once spoken to corporation officials about but we realise that they are busy with the Corona crisis. So, we want to give them time before approaching them again,” he said.

When contacted, a senior official of the city corporation said that 100 buses have been arranged to transport sanitary workers to their places of work from important points in their zones from Wednesday.

“While there have not been discussions to exempt senior workers right now, we will ensure that they are given work that is easy to do and is not risky,” the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai coronavirus face masks sanitary workers COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)
As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp