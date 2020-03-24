STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fleeing the coronavirus lockdown Chennai way: Two lakh rush home in buses in under a day!

As many as 1.9 lakh passengers boarded the buses from CMBT and more than 30,000 people from Tambaram.

Published: 24th March 2020 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus

Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 2 lakh people left Chennai in buses from Koyambedu and Tambaram to various places in the state from Monday evening to 2 pm on Tuesday.  

After the announcement of the lockdown, people thronged to the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) to catch a bus to their native places.

"State-owned transport corporations including the Metropolitan Transportation Corporation operated 2,850 buses from CMBT and 430 buses from Tambaram to clear the extra rush of passengers on Monday night," said Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar.

MTC buses which usually ply in Chennai were operated till Tiruchy, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore and Villupuram since the demand was particularly high.

The last batch of buses left around 2 pm on Tuesday so that the drivers can return before the lockdown begins at 6 pm. The lockdown will go on till March 31 during which the public transportation will completely come to a halt.

However, after the lockdown was announced, Koyambedu was chaotic. "Social distancing went for a toss. People were climbing upon each other and all the buses were completely crammed. It will be safe if the people who commuted through these buses stay in quarantine for a period of 14 days," said R Deepak, who took a bus from Koyambedu on Monday.

Similar scenes of chaos were witnessed on Tuesday too. "At least with what they witnessed on Monday night, the government could have brought some order on Tuesday. However, it was even more chaotic on Tuesday with more number of people thronging to the bus stands. However, the fleet operated by the transport corporation has been commendable," said another commuter, Priyanka.

As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
