STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

COVID-19: Chennai corporation bans Zomato, Swiggy, allows e-groceries to home deliver

Greater Chennai corporation commissioner, G Prakash said that companies found violating contactless delivery protocols at any point of inspection will be barred from delivering further.

Published: 25th March 2020 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

online food delivery, swiggy, zomato

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Home delivery of cooked food by online food delivery applications like Zomato and Swiggy, has been banned, according to an official statement by the Greater Chennai Corporation on Wednesday.

However, the corporation has allowed e-commerce companies to home deliver essentials including grocery and vegetables, in the city. This announcement comes as a blessing for a lot of people, especially senior citizens, who find it difficult to step out for shopping. 

"The companies must strictly follow protocols of contactless delivery. Employees must wear safety gear like masks, gloves and caps, right from the production to delivery," said corporation commissioner, G Prakash.

He added that companies found violating these protocols at any point of inspection will be barred from delivering further.

Also, all tea shops in the city have been asked to close down by 6 pm, to avoid crowding of people in large numbers. Cooked food distribution by an agency or a volunteer has been completely banned. The civic body officials said anyone found guilty will be dealt with, by provisions of law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Food delivery apps banned Greater Chennai corporation Zomato Swiggy coronavirus COVID19 India lockdown
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp