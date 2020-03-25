COVID-19: Chennai corporation bans Zomato, Swiggy, allows e-groceries to home deliver

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Home delivery of cooked food by online food delivery applications like Zomato and Swiggy, has been banned, according to an official statement by the Greater Chennai Corporation on Wednesday.

However, the corporation has allowed e-commerce companies to home deliver essentials including grocery and vegetables, in the city. This announcement comes as a blessing for a lot of people, especially senior citizens, who find it difficult to step out for shopping.

"The companies must strictly follow protocols of contactless delivery. Employees must wear safety gear like masks, gloves and caps, right from the production to delivery," said corporation commissioner, G Prakash.

He added that companies found violating these protocols at any point of inspection will be barred from delivering further.

Also, all tea shops in the city have been asked to close down by 6 pm, to avoid crowding of people in large numbers. Cooked food distribution by an agency or a volunteer has been completely banned. The civic body officials said anyone found guilty will be dealt with, by provisions of law.