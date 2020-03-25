Crammed in Chennai’s community halls, migrant workers scared of infection

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “We were travelling to West Bengal from Kerala and had to change trains at Chennai. Since the train has been cancelled, we are stuck here," said 20-year-old Mohammed Sadiq who hails from Howrah.

Uncertainty looms large upon migrant labourers crammed in Chennai’s community halls after train services were cancelled. The city corporation has been moving those stranded at railway stations to halls.

“We initially thought the government would make alternate travel arrangement, but now it seems we have to stay here for more days,” added Mohammed.

The workers are worried because they do not know the local language.

“Over 2,000 people staying here are so tightly crammed that if anyone is infected among us, everybody will get infected,” said Salim.

Meanwhile, they were appreciative of the way the corporation has handled their needs. Food packets were being distributed. The only issue is lack of enough washrooms, they said.