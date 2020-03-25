STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Crammed in Chennai’s community halls, migrant workers scared of infection

The city corporation has been moving those stranded at railway stations to halls.

Published: 25th March 2020 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

A migrant worker shows his reserved train ticket as he is put up at a community hall in Chinthadripet, following the cancellation of trains. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “We were travelling to West Bengal from Kerala and had to change trains at Chennai.  Since the train has been cancelled, we are stuck here," said 20-year-old Mohammed Sadiq who hails from Howrah.

Uncertainty looms large upon migrant labourers crammed in Chennai’s community halls after train services were cancelled. The city corporation has been moving those stranded at railway stations to halls.

“We initially thought the government would make alternate travel arrangement, but now it seems we have to stay here for more days,” added Mohammed.

The workers are worried because they do not know the local language.

“Over 2,000 people staying here are so tightly crammed that if anyone is infected among us, everybody will get infected,” said Salim. 

Meanwhile, they were appreciative of the way the corporation has handled their needs. Food packets were being distributed. The only issue is lack of enough washrooms, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Migrant Workers Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)
As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp