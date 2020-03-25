In a first, home quarantined Chennai man booked for ‘roaming’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the first of its kind, a 45-year-old man from Kodambakkam who was under home quarantine was booked by Chennai police after he was seen roaming the streets on Tuesday in spite of several warnings. According to police, the man, a construction engineer working in Dubai, returned to the city two weeks ago. He used to make frequent visits to Dubai and other Gulf countries to monitor construction works, police said. “He did not show any symptoms of the virus nor was he sick.

Since he is prone to be affected by Coronavirus, the health department had asked him to stay indoors until further notice. Since Sunday he was not present in the house, whenever health staff and police personnel reached his house. The health staff concerned lodged a police complaint. We filed an FIR and sent him back home with a warning,” said D Ashok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, T Nagar.

Police said he is kept in a separate room in the house where he is staying with his family. He was booked under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

On Sunday, health department sought police’s help after numerous cases of disobedience by people home quarantined reached higher officials. Since then, Chennai police has formed a special team. A senior police officer said the personnel will visit the houses concerned three times a day - 8am, 2pm and 8pm - depending on the convenience and request of the health staff.