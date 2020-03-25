STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
...In your appsolute twilight

From enabling assisted living services at your doorstep to ensuring a dignified life during the silver years — tech platform Alserv is a daily companion... 

Published: 25th March 2020 06:24 AM

Photo for representation

By Shwetha Surendran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Growing old is inevitable. But how we grow old, is still an aspect that is very much in our control. Ensuring a graceful life in the later stages, by infusing independence with quality services is the newly launched, technology-powered Assisted Living Services Provider — Alserv. Having noticed a glaring void in the assisted living services market, unregulated and saturated with real-estate providers, co-founders, Saravanan Adiseshan and Jagadish Ramamoorthy, along with Atul Jagadish, VP Operations, decided to step in with a better choice. 

“In such a black and white market, where you could either go to the retirement home or go without the help, we wanted to create a grey zone, characterised by affordability and flexibility. That’s exactly what Alserv is,” explains Jagadish, co-founder and director.The app and technology platform that was launched in January this year, offers a slew of services, from medical to concierge services, right at your doorstep. 

(L-R) Atul Jagadish, Jagadish Ramamoorthy;

Based on a subscription model, the platform makes available its services to all its members on a pay-per-service model. “If you look at just our safety & security services, it covers an audit of the living quarters, provision of safety gadgets, guard systems and security systems. We provide a complete list of suggestions but it’s wholly on the customer to pick the ones they want,” he explains. Dividing the city into 12 zones, the subscription service is now available for all, with two service providers in each zone.

Combining the accessibility of technology with their services, their app, now available on all platforms, is simple and clear. Create an account, select your membership package, and pick the services that you would like to avail. With the inaugural membership starting at `999 per month, the app enables you to keep track of all the customised services and expenses for the period.

With over 60 service providers on the Alserv app, Jagadish assures us of the constant monitoring and quality check. “With the regular inspection of photos and reports, the anxiety of the consumers is also reduced,” he says. But with the inevitable question of the technology savviness of elderly people, don’t worry, they’ve got that covered too. Offering an option of a phone call, the process is made simpler with a call centre and a relationship manager.

With a call to the call centre, you’ll be assigned a relationship manager, who’ll remain constant, to reduce the confusion and help build a relationship.“One of the core missions that we have at Alserv is providing flexibility. We want to tell our members that — Yes, we’re here to help in your day-to-day life. But only when you want us to,” Jagadish says. The app, Alserv is now available for download on both android and iOS platforms.

