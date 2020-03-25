Shortage of safety equipment in hospitals?

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A circular on Monday asking post-graduate doctors in Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (IOG), Egmore, to bring their hand sanitisers and masks, was withdrawn minutes after it went viral in social media. However, post-graduate doctors, on duty, said there was a shortage of safety equipment in the hospital. A few of them told Express on Tuesday that due to shortage of surgical masks, they are forced to use cloth masks thus exposing themselves to a risk of infection.

The initial circular issued by the hospital on Monday read, “Have personal protective equipment on your own. Carry hand sanitisers with you in your coat pockets. Do hand washing frequently. Quarantined PG’s- don’t roam about anywhere. The unit has to be taken care of by concerned unit PGs’. They are responsible for everything in the unit. C-section will be taken care by respective unit assistants.”

However, after the photo of circular went viral in social media and WhatsApp groups, the hospital removed the circular and put a revised one. It read, “ The Institute has adequate PPE, face masks and hand sanitisers. Kindly make use of it. Use proper face masks and hand sanitisers in and around the campus. Do hand wash frequently. Quarantined PG’s- Don’t roam about anywhere.

The unit has to be taken care by concerned unit professor, assistant professors and PGs. They are responsible for everything in that unit.” When asked for her comment, S Vijaya, Director of Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, said, “We have sufficient stock, including N95 masks. It was a clerical mistake, so after reading it properly I corrected it and reissued it.”On Monday evening, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Twitter said the health department has more than sufficient stock in hand and action will be taken for spreading rumours.