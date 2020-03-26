 Day 1 of lockdown A success in Chennai

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the COVID-19 pandemic fear continues to tighten its grip, day one of the lockdown in Chennai went off smoothly barring a few individuals who needed reminders to stay indoors. The city roads mostly wore a deserted look except between 7 and 9 in the morning when a few vehicles hit the roads. But it seems people in some areas are not in tune with times and bunch of them were seen chatting in groups.

Even though there is a strict order that public transport stay off the roads, a few autorickshaws and cabs were seen in Egmore. Police had to politely ask them to go away. “They were just curious to find out how the city looked like during a lockdown,” said a police officer. The cries of social distancing to keep the virus at bay seem to have fallen on deaf ears as clusters of people were seen at stores purchasing vegetables and milk in the morning. The police had to intervene and ask them to stand in queues. At Mandaveli and Virugambakkam, police were constantly monitoring to ensure that people did not gather in shops in large numbers.

Have a valid reason?

City police checked every vehicle that hit the road. “There are some exempted private companies. We made sure only people with work profiles coming under this category are on the roads,” said a senior police officer. “We asked them to produce their identity cards”.

People who said they were going to hospitals were asked to show proof for their visit. In spite of several warnings, a few petty shops were open at Aminjikarai, Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar and Kilpauk. The police had to get them down the shutters. “Everyone has excuses of some kind. Most people say they are going to pharmacies or grocery stores when there are such shops near their houses,” said a police officer. The police personnel while checking on the public insisted they wear masks or at least tie a handkerchief around their face.

Foreign trouble

A Japanese national fainted at Egmore. Health officials admitted him to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Police said he was stable and they have contacted the Japanese Embassy. Three French nationals who were ordered to stay under home quarantine, were warned and let off after they were seen roaming at Poonamallee, police said.

All students from classes 1-9 promoted

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced that students of standards I to IX will be promoted without having to appear for examinations since all schools have been closed. He also banned tea shops across the State from 6 pm on Wednesday until further orders.

Besides, he said he came to know that a section of students could not appear for plus two examination on March 24. Examinations for these students will be conducted separately. The date will be announced later. The above decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at his residence. Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, DGP LK Tripathy, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan and School Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar were present.

Seven booked for playing cricket

Chennai: Choolaimedu police booked seven people for playing cricket on CH Road. The men between ages of 22 to 27 were booked under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection). They were later released on station bail.

Duo told to perform squats for violation

Chennai: Policemen apparently in plain clothes asked a duo to perform Thoppukaranam (Sit ups) for stepping out of their house on Wednesday afternoon at Mint Street in North Chennai. This was video recorded by local residents and is doing the rounds in social media. After section 144 was imposed on Tuesday, instances like this across the country has been on the rise.

Release all detained under PSA: DMK

Chennai: DMK has urged Centre to release all arrested leaders who were detained under Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir and anti-CAA protesters. MK Stalin tweeted, “The decision to release Omar Abdullah and not other leaders is bittersweet. As we prepare to tackle COVID-19 and with prisoners being granted parole, I appeal to Centre to release all detained under PSA & anti-CAA protesters.”