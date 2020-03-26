STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

COVID-19 lockdown: IIT Madras spreads students across three hostels after backlash

This comes after The New Indian Express highlighted the plight of the students who were forced to relocate to Bhadra hostel.

Published: 26th March 2020 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras, Coronavirus

Students maintaining queue in the hostel mess. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After facing a backlash for trying to cram 300 students in one hostel, IIT-Madras has now decided to spread them over three hostels to ensure social distancing norms are complied amid the coronavirus scare.

In a fresh email communication on Thursday, accessed by The New Indian Express, the Dean Students said Bhadra, Cauvery and Brahmaputra have been identified as men's hostels and Sabarmati for women. "We have made sure the number of residents would be far less than half the capacity of the hostels," the Dean said.

The development comes after The New Indian Express highlighted the plight of the students who were forced to relocate to Bhadra hostel. However, the students are still not convinced and say the hostel rooms and toilets are in an unhygienic condition.

"Yesterday, the wardens blamed us for staying in campus and said that it was your decision to stay back, so you have to follow the administration's decision. They threatened to disconnect water and electricity supply. It takes more than 20 hours for me to reach my native place. So, how was I supposed to go," a student asked.

The institute in its defence claims it was very short of staff to maintain and give the best services. "We are trying our best but we need your (students) cooperation and support in these difficult times. Every individual should take responsibility to work together. With bare minimum housekeeping staff working long hours, we need to be sensitive and pitch in to help keep places clean," the Dean appealed to the students. 

The institute asked the students to adjust for the time being and take responsibility as if they were staying in their home, even if there are some shortcomings temporarily.
Meanwhile, there is no word on the issue of single mess facility made available to the students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT-Madras Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp