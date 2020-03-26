COVID-19 lockdown: IIT Madras spreads students across three hostels after backlash

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After facing a backlash for trying to cram 300 students in one hostel, IIT-Madras has now decided to spread them over three hostels to ensure social distancing norms are complied amid the coronavirus scare.

In a fresh email communication on Thursday, accessed by The New Indian Express, the Dean Students said Bhadra, Cauvery and Brahmaputra have been identified as men's hostels and Sabarmati for women. "We have made sure the number of residents would be far less than half the capacity of the hostels," the Dean said.

The development comes after The New Indian Express highlighted the plight of the students who were forced to relocate to Bhadra hostel. However, the students are still not convinced and say the hostel rooms and toilets are in an unhygienic condition.

"Yesterday, the wardens blamed us for staying in campus and said that it was your decision to stay back, so you have to follow the administration's decision. They threatened to disconnect water and electricity supply. It takes more than 20 hours for me to reach my native place. So, how was I supposed to go," a student asked.

The institute in its defence claims it was very short of staff to maintain and give the best services. "We are trying our best but we need your (students) cooperation and support in these difficult times. Every individual should take responsibility to work together. With bare minimum housekeeping staff working long hours, we need to be sensitive and pitch in to help keep places clean," the Dean appealed to the students.

The institute asked the students to adjust for the time being and take responsibility as if they were staying in their home, even if there are some shortcomings temporarily.

Meanwhile, there is no word on the issue of single mess facility made available to the students.