STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Helplines open up in Chennai to lend mental and physical relief amid COVID-19 lockdown

Mental health has become a worldwide concern ever since people were asked to isolate themselves at home in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Published: 26th March 2020 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Mentally ill

Representational image (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever since the city has gone into lockdown, helplines catering to various needs of the city -- physical and mental -- have opened up.

Shaira Munjal, a city based psychologist, has set up a helpline for those who may need mental health care during these times. She accepts calls or WhatsApp messages on the number +91 9884720759.

“People’s routines have completely changed since the lockdown. Most calls I’ve received so far are related to anxiety,” she told Express.

In those cases where the caller may be suffering from severe mental health issues and may need a diagnosis, they are asked to come in for a session after the lockdown is lifted. For now, Munjal’s focus is helping those with mental health issues get through the 21-day isolation period knowing that someone is available to listen to them, a call away.

Mental health has become a worldwide concern ever since people were asked to isolate themselves at home in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

In a similar initiative, Bhoomika Trust, an NGO that has served during various natural disasters in the past including the Gujarat earthquake, has started a helpline for senior citizens.

Operating at 044-46314726, the helpline is primarily for senior citizens and those with compromised immunity.

Speaking to Express, its founder-trustee Jayendra Panchapakesan said, “In case a senior couple wants to be taken for dialysis and can’t afford a private ambulance, we will find sponsors who will be able to help them pay for it.”

The helpline has 40-50 volunteers who will be mapped to a caller based on their proximity to them so that they will not have to travel far to help them.

Essentials such as groceries, medicines and drinking water may also be delivered to their doorsteps by volunteers. These volunteers are provided with gloves and will leave the supplies at their doors without coming into contact with the caller, Panchapakesan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Coronavirus Covid-19 Mental health Helplines
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp