Parents, keep calm and get time for free

Published: 26th March 2020 06:27 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Time for Kids, a school-based publication recently announced that it will bring TIME for Kids to homes for the first time. As families, teachers and students adjust to school closures as a result of the global spread of COVID-19, the new TIME for Kids digital library will provide access to new issues of TIME for Kids and Your $, the financial literacy magazine for kids, each week. A complete library of previously published editions from 2020 along with educational resources and activities, will also be made available. 

The first issue of TIME for Kids in the digital library, a special report on COVID-19 was published on March 23. The package includes interviews with health experts and a look at how the pandemic is affecting schools, the economy and more. It also includes resources for teachers and families to facilitate conversations about coronavirus and to help children better understand the current crisis.

The digital editions featured in the free digital library allow children to flip through content in the same way they do with print editions, which are actively designed to engage kids. The content will also be available in multiple additional formats, including printable PDFs and published articles on TimeforKids.com, to ensure access for all students. Supplemental tools including worksheets and quizzes will be published for teachers and families on TimeforKids.com to serve as a turn-key resource for homeschool and distance learning instruction. For details, visit: TimeforKids.com

Comments

