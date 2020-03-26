Police book three in Chennai for violating coronavirus lockdown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Triplicane police on Wednesday evening booked three men for roaming on the road during the lockdown. A 34-year-old man at Triplicane main road and two others at Bells road in Triplicane were booked for roaming on the streets without a valid reason.

The police booked them under IPC 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and were later released on bail.