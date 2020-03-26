STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN: App to help trace persons who come in contact with the infected

R Rohit Nathan, Superintendent of Police, Sivaganga had submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs about the app recently which was approved.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A mobile app - COVID-19 Quarantine Monitoring App - which was developed by Tamil Nadu police and Pixxon Ai Solutions Pvt Ltd to locate persons under quarantine was launched in Chennai on Wednesday.

A release said people under quarantine are advised to use the app and the designated authorities in each district will be alerted on their movements.

R Rohit Nathan, Superintendent of Police, Sivaganga had submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs about the app recently which was approved. “The app will help trace persons who have come in contact with the infected persons and to recommend isolation,” said Rohit Nathan.

“Also to create, a map of confirmed cases and isolation cases thereby creating a risk ratio for the purpose of identifying risk groups. And to optimise the use of testing infrastructure by providing targeted testing of risk groups based on the map,” he added. 

