Arrived from abroad after February 15? Stay quarantined at home

Earlier, the GO from health department had said all suspected cases or foreign returnees, who arrived after March 1 will be directed to undergo home quarantine.

The sticker will also have the starting and ending date of the quarantine period. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Now, persons who have arrived in India after February 15, 2020 will have to remain under home quarantine, according to a new GO by Revenue and Disaster Management, superseding a GO issued by Health and Family Welfare department on March 23.

Earlier, the GO from health department had said all suspected cases or foreign returnees, who arrived after March 1 will be directed to undergo home quarantine.The new order will mean that those who returned after February 15 will be subjected to home quarantine failing which they will be liable for legal action under Section 188 IPC.

The new Go also states that during funerals, congregation of not more than 20 persons will be permitted. 
This was absent in the earlier GO. The GO also exempts IT and IT-enabled services (For essential purposes only), telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable to operate during the lockdown period. It also permits essential construction activities, subject to disease prevention measures as per protocol and continuous monitoring and health status of workers.

